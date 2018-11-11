Thunder's Steven Adams: Records sixth double-double of season Saturday
Adams posted 20 points (9-11 FG, 4-8 FT) 13 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Mavericks.
Adams is currently enjoying the best season averages of his six-year career, as he came into tonight's game averaging a career-best 14.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Some of his success can probably be attributed to Russell Westbrook's sporadic appearances on the floor in the early going, but it's obvious that Adams is making strides in his own right. He's attempting almost 10 shots per game on average, which is the most he's averaged in his career, yet he's connecting on almost 60 percent of those shots.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season high•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Flirts with double-double Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite calf issues•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Going through shootaround•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...