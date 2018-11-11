Thunder's Steven Adams: Records sixth double-double of season Saturday

Adams posted 20 points (9-11 FG, 4-8 FT) 13 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Adams is currently enjoying the best season averages of his six-year career, as he came into tonight's game averaging a career-best 14.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Some of his success can probably be attributed to Russell Westbrook's sporadic appearances on the floor in the early going, but it's obvious that Adams is making strides in his own right. He's attempting almost 10 shots per game on average, which is the most he's averaged in his career, yet he's connecting on almost 60 percent of those shots.