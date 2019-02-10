Thunder's Steven Adams: Reduced offensive production
Adams managed just six points (3-6 FG), nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 117-112 win over the Rockets on Saturday.
It was a second relatively low-usage night for Adams, who'd also taken just five shot attempts Thursday versus the Grizzlies. However, the reduced involvement in that contest was largely explained by the fact that the big man logged just 19 minutes due to foul trouble. There was no such factor at play Saturday, when Adams produced his first single-digit scoring tally Jan. 4 while playing double the amount of minutes he saw against Memphis. The six-year veteran still managed to put up a signature effort on the boards, however, and he'll look to bounce back to his usual level of offensive contributions when he tangles with the Trail Blazers on Monday.
