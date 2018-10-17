Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains game-time call
Adams (back) remains a game-time call for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams went through warmups, but he remains a true game-time call. If he's sidelined, Nerlens Noel is likely to draw the start and see the biggest uptick in minutes.
