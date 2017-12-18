Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains in concussion protocol

Adams (concussion) is yet to pass through the NBA's concussion protocol and will remain out Monday against Denver, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder listed Adams as out all along so this is no surprise, though it's worth noting that the big man is yet to clear concussion protocol. He was able to participate in some light shooting and conditioning work Monday, but Adams has not yet progressed to full-contact activity. A day off Tuesday could provide Adams with the opportunity to do so, but he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah until further notice. Dakari Johnson will make another start in Adams' place Monday.