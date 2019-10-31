Thunder's Steven Adams: Resumes individual work

Adams (knee) did some individual work during Thursday's non-contact practice, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

This is an encouraging sign for Adams, who missed Wednesday's game against Portland with a left knee contusion. Whether Adams participates in Friday's practice, and how his knee responds if he does, should shed some light on his status for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

