Thunder's Steven Adams: Resumes individual work
Adams (knee) did some individual work during Thursday's non-contact practice, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
This is an encouraging sign for Adams, who missed Wednesday's game against Portland with a left knee contusion. Whether Adams participates in Friday's practice, and how his knee responds if he does, should shed some light on his status for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.