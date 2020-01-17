Thunder's Steven Adams: Returns to injury report
Adams is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat with a right knee contusion.
Adams sustained the knee bruise Wednesday versus the Raptors and sat out Thursday's practice, but he wasn't listed on the initial injury report for Friday. The bruise is apparently still bothersome, and the 26-year-old's availability is likely to be determined closer to opening tip.
