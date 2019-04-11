Thunder's Steven Adams: Returns Wednesday

Adams (shoulder) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Adams is back after suffering a shoulder injury during the first half Wednesday. While there's little doubt that Adams will play in the Thunder's upcoming playoff series, his health status should be monitored heading into the weekend.

