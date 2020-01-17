Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Friday
Adams (knee) won't play Friday against Miami, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams will miss just his fourth game all season, this time with a right knee bruise. Nerlens Noel and Mike Muscala should be tasked with picking up the slack at center in Adams' absence.
