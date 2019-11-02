Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Satruday
Adams (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams will be held out for a second-straight game as he continues to battle through a left knee bruise. Nerlens Noel (foot) should start if he's cleared to play, otherwise, look for Mike Muscala and Justin Patton to share duties at center.
