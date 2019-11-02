Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Satruday

Adams (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Adams will be held out for a second-straight game as he continues to battle through a left knee bruise. Nerlens Noel (foot) should start if he's cleared to play, otherwise, look for Mike Muscala and Justin Patton to share duties at center.

More News
Our Latest Stories