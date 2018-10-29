Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Sunday

Adams (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Adams was a late scratch from the starting lineup Sunday while requiring treatment on his calf, and now it's official that he won't enter the game. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but Nerlens Noel is in line to see extended usage for as long as Adams is out.

