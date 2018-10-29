Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Sunday
Adams (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Suns, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams was a late scratch from the starting lineup Sunday while requiring treatment on his calf, and now it's official that he won't enter the game. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but Nerlens Noel is in line to see extended usage for as long as Adams is out.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Not in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Generates double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite injury woes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains game-time call•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...