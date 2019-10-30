Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Wednesday

Adams (knee) will not play Wednesday against Portland, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Adams was removed from Monday's game against Golden State with a bruised left knee, and the injury will keep the big man out Wednesday night. In his absence, Nerlens Noel will likely move into a starting role, while Mike Muscala could see increased time off the bench.

