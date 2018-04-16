Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 12 points Sunday
Adams collected 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 victory over the Jazz.
Adams shot nearly 50 percent Sunday night en route to a solid Game 1 stat line. The interesting thing to note was the Jazz's strategy in the final minutes to hack Adams every time he touched the ball, so his free-throw shooting will be critical in the series, and will allow him to earn some free points if the Jazz continue this plan.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Keeps double-double train rolling in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Low-end double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Another strong all-around effort Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 25 points in 33 minutes•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....