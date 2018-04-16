Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 12 points Sunday

Adams collected 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 victory over the Jazz.

Adams shot nearly 50 percent Sunday night en route to a solid Game 1 stat line. The interesting thing to note was the Jazz's strategy in the final minutes to hack Adams every time he touched the ball, so his free-throw shooting will be critical in the series, and will allow him to earn some free points if the Jazz continue this plan.