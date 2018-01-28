Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 13 points Friday
Adams collected 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 victory over the Pistons.
Adams failed to record 10 rebounds for the first time in the last seven games, which proves how active he is on the glass on nightly basis. An area for concern for Adams has been his percentage from the charity stripe, as in his past six games, he has a percentage under 25 percent, which could result in problems for the Thunder in close games.
