Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 13 points in Friday's win

Adams chipped in 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 118-102 win over the Heat.

Adams rejoined the lineup following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. He wasn't his usual efficient self offensively, sinking less than 50 percent of his field goal attempts for just the third time across his last 29 appearances. Nevertheless, Adams swiped at least three steals for the seventh time this season, and continues to fill up the box score in every category except threes.