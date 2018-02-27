Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points in 34 minutes

Adams scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), grabbed eight rebounds, dished two assists, snatched a single steal, and recorded two blocks across 34 minutes Monday in Oklahoma City's victory over Orlando.

Adams plays an important role in the Thunder offense as Russell Westbrook's primary dance partner in the two-man game. There is an argument to be made for Adams deserving a larger role in the Thunder offense. He career has consistently been trending upwards, and we haven't seen the best version of him yet. Adams has been a valuable fantasy asset this season and will continue to clean up messes around the rim for the Thunder but there is more room for growth in the years to come.