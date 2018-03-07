Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points Tuesday

Adams scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT) to go with eight rebounds, one assist and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Houston.

Adams has thrived in the collective shadow of Oklahoma City's big three, averaging a career-best 13.9 points and career-high 9.0 rebounds this season. In fact, over his last ten games, the center is averaging 13.8 rebounds and 9.0 rebounds. In Tuesday's action, Adams still piled up the points and rebounds with 16 points and 8 boards in a loss. While he may not be one of Oklahoma City's superstars, Adams still puts up solid numbers.