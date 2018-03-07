Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points Tuesday
Adams scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT) to go with eight rebounds, one assist and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Houston.
Adams has thrived in the collective shadow of Oklahoma City's big three, averaging a career-best 13.9 points and career-high 9.0 rebounds this season. In fact, over his last ten games, the center is averaging 13.8 rebounds and 9.0 rebounds. In Tuesday's action, Adams still piled up the points and rebounds with 16 points and 8 boards in a loss. While he may not be one of Oklahoma City's superstars, Adams still puts up solid numbers.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Pitches in with 12 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 16 points in 34 minutes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Fills box score in loss to Warriors•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Underwhelms despite absence of star teammates•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...