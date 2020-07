Adams registered 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Friday's 98-84 win over the Celtics.

Adams was the team's co-leading scorer alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he looked productive on both ends of the court. He is not expected to score 15-plus points on a nightly basis, but he should be counted on for sustained production while emerging as a nightly double-double threat once play resumes later this month.