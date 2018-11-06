Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 18 points Monday

Adams tallied 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over New Orleans.

Adams was solid in his production Monday despite missing both of his attempts at the free-throw line. His efficiency from the charity stripe continues to be a big negative but chances are that if you drafted him you were fully prepared. Russell Westbrook (ankle) went down in this game and could be looking at some time on the sidelines. This could have a flow-on effect to Adams rebounding numbers which could make him more of a nightly double-double threat, at least in the short term.