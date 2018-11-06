Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 18 points Monday
Adams tallied 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 122-116 victory over New Orleans.
Adams was solid in his production Monday despite missing both of his attempts at the free-throw line. His efficiency from the charity stripe continues to be a big negative but chances are that if you drafted him you were fully prepared. Russell Westbrook (ankle) went down in this game and could be looking at some time on the sidelines. This could have a flow-on effect to Adams rebounding numbers which could make him more of a nightly double-double threat, at least in the short term.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite calf issues•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Going through shootaround•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Ruled out Sunday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.