Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 19 points in 30 minutes

Adams registered 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 30 minutes Wednesday as the Thunder took a win over the Knicks.

Adams has proven himself to be immensely valuable in fantasy considering his consistently low usage rate. Going into Wednesday's matchup it had only eclipsed 20-percent on one occasion during the 2018-19 season. The 25-year-old big man does a little bit of everything and a lot of some things for the Thunder. He doesn't stretch the floor at all, but his mobility, ability to work as the roll-man in the two-man game, and his effectiveness from the short-mid range make him immensely valuable for both the Thunder and fantasy owners.