Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 20, doesn't miss one shot

Adams amassed 20 points (8-8 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Pacers.

Adams has reached double figures in scoring in five of the last six games while posting at least 20 points twice during this stretch. Adams managed at least 10 points in only four of the first 10 games without exceeding 13 points once, and he'll now have a few days to rest and recover in advance of Sunday's matchup versus Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves.