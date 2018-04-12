Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win

Adams supplied 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 win over the Grizzlies.

Adams was efficient as a scorer, even sinking most of his free throws. He finishes the regular season with 13 performances in which he scored 20-plus points, this after doing so seven times in 2016-17 (and not once before that). The fifth-year 24-year-old center has come a long way, though he'll have his work cut out for him in round one of the playoffs against one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year (Rudy Gobert).

