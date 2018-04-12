Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win
Adams supplied 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 137-123 win over the Grizzlies.
Adams was efficient as a scorer, even sinking most of his free throws. He finishes the regular season with 13 performances in which he scored 20-plus points, this after doing so seven times in 2016-17 (and not once before that). The fifth-year 24-year-old center has come a long way, though he'll have his work cut out for him in round one of the playoffs against one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year (Rudy Gobert).
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Keeps double-double train rolling in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Low-end double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Another strong all-around effort Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 25 points in 33 minutes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....