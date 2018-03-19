Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 25 points in 33 minutes

Adams registered 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes Sunday in Oklahoma City's win over Toronto.

Adams was a monster Sunday, matching a career-high with four assists and working alongside Russell Westbrook in the pick-and-roll to put up one of his best overall performances of the 2017-18 season. The 24-year-old Kiwi is shooting a strong 63.5-percent from the field, supplemented by his league-leading offensive rebounding percentage of 16.9. Adams' presence in the paint and his rapport with Westbrook make him a unique fantasy asset. He does the dirty work and those who hold Adams stock should be pleased with the return so far.

