Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores just six points Wednesday
Adams provided six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during a 121-108 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.
Adams struggled a bit, as he scored just six points and shot below 40 percent from the field for the second consecutive game. Adams got off to a hot start this season, as he picked up three double-doubles in the team's first seven games. He has cooled off a bit since, with just two double-doubles over his last 10 games.
