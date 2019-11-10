Play

Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 13 points

Adams had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 win over the Warriors.

Adams' scoring numbers have slightly decreased this season, although that could have been expected with the presence of Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul on the starting lineup. The veteran big man has been dominant on the glass, however, and his current tally of 10.1 rebounds per game would represent a career-high mark for him if he is able to sustain it going forward. Adams will aim to extend his solid run of form Sunday against the Bucks.

