Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 22 points
Adams had 22 points (9-10 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 130-127 loss against the Lakers.
Despite a lingering knee injury, Adams has been producing on several stats across the board but in this game, he delivered his best scoring output of the 2019-20 season. Since missing the Nov. 10 match against Milwaukee, Adams has averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his last five games. He should be in line for a productive match on the road Monday against the Warriors.
Thunder's Steven Adams: Still affected by left knee injury•
Thunder's Steven Adams: Ready to roll•
Thunder's Steven Adams: Deemed questionable•
Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday•
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 13 points•
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
