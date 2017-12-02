Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season-high 27 points in victory

Adams capped off a perfect night, finishing with 27 points (11-11 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during a 111-107 victory over Minnesota.

Adams was unstoppable Friday, going perfect from both the field and the free-throw line. He definitely got the better of Karl-Anthony Towns in this matchup, helping his team to a much-needed win. After a couple of quit games, Adams bounced back when the team needed him the most. He is not going to put up these types of offensive numbers on a regular basis, but still remains a must-own player in all formats.