Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season high

Adams contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes Thursday against the Rockets.

The large New Zelander has one of his best games of the season, recording a season high is both points and assists. Adams is an admirable third-option for the Thunder and always manages to hold strong value with his rebounding, field-goal percentage and defensive stats. While not the foremost center, Adams provides solid top-15 value, and is averaging 13.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor on the season.