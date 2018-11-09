Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores season high
Adams contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes Thursday against the Rockets.
The large New Zelander has one of his best games of the season, recording a season high is both points and assists. Adams is an admirable third-option for the Thunder and always manages to hold strong value with his rebounding, field-goal percentage and defensive stats. While not the foremost center, Adams provides solid top-15 value, and is averaging 13.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor on the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Flirts with double-double Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite calf issues•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Going through shootaround•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...