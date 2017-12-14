Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores team-high 23 points
Adams scored 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 100-95 win against Indiana.
While he is overshadowed by Oklahoma City's big three, Adams was the star of the offense on Wednesday. The center stepped up on a night when Russell Westbrook (10 points, Paul George (12 points) and Carmelo Anthony (12 points ) all struggled to contribute at their star level caliber bests. Adams dominated the boards with 13 rebounds, adding to his average of 8.7 rebounds. However, his 23 points were a pleasant surprise in addition to his rebounding prowess. Owners should savor Adams' breakout offensive show considering the star power he shares the court with.
