Thunder's Steven Adams: Snags 12 rebounds Friday
Adams tallied six points (3-7 FG) 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 11-109 win over the Trail Blazers.
Despite the 12-rebound effort, the game script did not flow to Adams offensively, as he posted his lowest scoring total since late November. This kind of result has been known to happen for Adams, as he's posted single-digit scoring totals in 15 of 37 games played. He's still averaging a true double-double this season, averaging 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds.
