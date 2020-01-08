Thunder's Steven Adams: Snags 18 boards
Adams racked up 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-7 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 overtime win against the Nets.
Adams logged his 15th double-double through 34 games and is now halfway to snapping his career high in that category. Furthermore, he is handing out a career-high 2.7 assists per game, as he continues to run more dribble handoffs from the elbow.
