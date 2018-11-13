Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid contributions Monday
Adams totaled 18 points (9-13 FG), seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-101 victory over the Suns.
Adams had his way inside the pain Monday, going 9-of-13 from the field on his way to 18 points. He also chipped in with a combined six steals and blocks, continuing his strong start to the season. Adams is very important to the Thunder and an injury is really the only thing that will stop him from seeing minutes in the 30's on a regular basis. Aside from the free-throw issues, Adams produces across the board and needs to be rostered everywhere.
