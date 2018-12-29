Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid double-double in win

Adams registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in the Thunder's 118-102 win over the Suns on Friday.

Adams didn't really see a boost in production despite the absence of Paul George (quadriceps), but he still found his way to a solid line. The veteran big man banged the boards in trademark fashion, producing his third double-double in the last five games in the process. Adams has also hit double digits in the scoring column in all 13 December games after wrapping up November with a pair of single-digit tallies. He'll look to continue offering his typically strong complementary production versus the Mavericks on Sunday.