Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid production once again
Adams totaled 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Adams played over 30 minutes for just the third time this season, churning out his third consecutive double-double. After a slow start, Adams has picked things up over the month of December. In that seven-game span, Adams is averaging 15.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocks. These numbers are good enough to have him as a first-round player. This level of production does seem a little unsustainable, however, as long as he is healthy, he should remain a top-60 player moving forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in narrow loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Blocks four shots Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominant performance in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 20, doesn't miss one shot•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Another double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in 24 minutes•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...