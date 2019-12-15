Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid production once again

Adams totaled 18 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Adams played over 30 minutes for just the third time this season, churning out his third consecutive double-double. After a slow start, Adams has picked things up over the month of December. In that seven-game span, Adams is averaging 15.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocks. These numbers are good enough to have him as a first-round player. This level of production does seem a little unsustainable, however, as long as he is healthy, he should remain a top-60 player moving forward.