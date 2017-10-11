Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid stat line in preseason finale

Adams managed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 96-86 preseason win over the Nuggets.

The 24-year-old was unsurprisingly a defensive force, recording multiple blocks for the second consecutive exhibition and turning in a solid effort on the boards as well. Adams has served as an effective complement to the Thunder's new Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony during the exhibition slate and will look to continue in that role in the regular season. Although he isn't likely to approach the career-high 11.3 points he averaged last season, Adams should still serve as an above-average source of rebounds, blocks and steals for fantasy owners.