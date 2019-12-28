Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid stat line in win
Adams had 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 104-102 overtime win at Charlotte.
Adams notched his sixth double-double over his last 10 games, and he has showed a great deal of consistency over that span -- he has grabbed nine boards in nine of those games, while scoring in double digits eight times over that 10-game stretch. The big man will aim to extend that solid run of form Sunday at Toronto.
