Thunder's Steven Adams: Squeaks in a double-double

Adams generated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Warriors.

Monday marked Adams' second double-double of the season, although he's come dangerously close to that milestone frequently. His four blocks were a welcome sign for Adams owners, as that was his highest total since April 2nd, where he swatted five balls against the Lakers. With Draymond Green out, the Warriors offered little resistance in the frontcourt. Although his production is matchup-dependent, he can pop off with an encouraging number in the right game script.