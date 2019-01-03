Thunder's Steven Adams: Stellar complementary performance
Adams offered 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in the Thunder's 107-100 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.
Adams served as an ideal third wheel to the production of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, a common refrain for the team with the third-best record in the Western Conference at the moment. The six-year veteran continues to churn out double-doubles with regularity, as he's now accomplished the feat in three of his past four games. The big man's offensive involvement has been slightly down in recent contests -- he's taken no more than Wednesday's 10 shot attempts in four straight, after a five game, mid-to-late December stretch when he put up between 12 and 20 -- but his typically efficient shooting and strong work on the boards serve to keep his fantasy value robust irrespective of his offensive usage.
