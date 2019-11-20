Thunder's Steven Adams: Still affected by left knee injury

Coach Billy Donovan admitted after Tuesday's 112-107 loss to the Lakers that Adams is still trying to shake off a left knee injury, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. "Obviously we're dealing with Steven's knee still," Donovan said, regarding his decision to keep Adams on the bench late in the fourth quarter. "I don't want to say he's on a minutes restriction, but we're trying to be mindful and keep him in a range."

Adams had missed three games earlier in the season with a left knee contusion, but he returned to start each of the subsequent four contests. The veteran center hadn't been especially effective during that four-game stretch, however, averaging just 7.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.5 blocks in 25.3 minutes. Though Adams doesn't look at risk of missing Friday's rematch with the Lakers and may even avoid the injury report entirely, it's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll consistently get the 30-plus minutes he routinely received the past two seasons. Until Adams shows improved health and production, Donovan could deploy a timeshare at center between the 26-year-old and backup Nerlens Noel, who has been the superior fantasy performer this season.