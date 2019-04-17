Thunder's Steven Adams: Strong performance in Game 2 loss

Adams managed 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-94 loss to Portland.

Adams continues to have himself a strong series, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds while limiting Enes Kanter to just 6-and-5. Outside of Adams, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder have struggled to get any contributions and will need any additional support they can get if they hope to extend the series beyond four games.

