Thunder's Steven Adams: Strong second half Thursday
Adams tallied 12 points (6-11 FG), seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Adams recovered from a slow start to finish with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding seven rebounds, and four combined defensive stats. He had no rhythm during the first two quarters but had some big plays down the stretch as the Thunder were able to hold off their division rivals in an overtime classic. Adams has put together a strong season, especially on the defensive end where he is a constant source of both blocks and steals.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates boards in comeback win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Crashes glass in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Racks up thefts in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Reduced offensive production•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 13 points in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Will start Friday•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...