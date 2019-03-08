Thunder's Steven Adams: Strong second half Thursday

Adams tallied 12 points (6-11 FG), seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 129-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Adams recovered from a slow start to finish with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding seven rebounds, and four combined defensive stats. He had no rhythm during the first two quarters but had some big plays down the stretch as the Thunder were able to hold off their division rivals in an overtime classic. Adams has put together a strong season, especially on the defensive end where he is a constant source of both blocks and steals.