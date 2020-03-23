Thunder's Steven Adams: Struggled in March
At the time the NBA suspended play, Adams had scored fewer than 10 points in four of his last five games.
Adams has had an up-and-down season, overall, and that continued after the All-Star break. In his first four post-break games, Adams averaged 17.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks, but his production dipped in his final five game before the shutdown. In that sample, Adams posted just 7.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes.
