Thunder's Steven Adams: Struggles from field in win

Adams provided eight points (3-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 boards and one assist in 37 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 112-111 win over the Rockets.

The poor free-throw shooting isn't uncommon for Adams, but the lack of efficiency from the field is a tougher pill for fantasy managers to swallow after the big man converted at a 67.6 percent clip over the prior six contests. He'll get a quick opportunity to bounce back Wednesday in the Thunder's regular-season finale in Milwaukee. Adams nor any of Oklahoma City's other starters are expected to see restricted minutes if the contest remains reasonably competitive, as playoff seeding is still at stake for the Thunder.