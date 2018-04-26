Thunder's Steven Adams: Stymied again in Game 5 win

Adams managed six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 41 minutes during Oklahoma City's 107-99 win over the Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Adams continues to run into the brick wall that is Rudy Gobert, with Wednesday's scoring total serving as a series low. The 24-year-old's 33.3 percent success rate from the floor was also his poorest of the five games against the Jazz, and his obvious matchup problems are keeping his value in DFS postseason contests significantly capped. He'll look to generate better production as the Thunder once again try to avoid elimination in Friday's Game 6.