Thunder's Steven Adams: Stymied again in Game 5 win
Adams managed six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 41 minutes during Oklahoma City's 107-99 win over the Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Adams continues to run into the brick wall that is Rudy Gobert, with Wednesday's scoring total serving as a series low. The 24-year-old's 33.3 percent success rate from the floor was also his poorest of the five games against the Jazz, and his obvious matchup problems are keeping his value in DFS postseason contests significantly capped. He'll look to generate better production as the Thunder once again try to avoid elimination in Friday's Game 6.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Nine points over 35 minutes in Game 4 loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Modest production in Game 3 loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Fouls out in loss to Jazz•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 12 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Keeps double-double train rolling in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....