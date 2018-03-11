Thunder's Steven Adams: Suffers ankle injury Saturday

Adams sprained his left ankle and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Spurs, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

The Thunder are cruising, up 19 with under six minutes left, so they probably won't risk Adams returning. He'll get a full day of treatment Sunday leading up to the Thunder's next game, Sunday, at home against Sacramento.

