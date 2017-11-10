Thunder's Steven Adams: Suffers calf contusion
Adams left in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss to the Nuggets with a calf contusion and will be evaluated later on Friday, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams headed to the locker room after an awkward landing and was unable to return to Thursday's contest. The Thunder will likely have an update on the big man based on his participation in the team's shootaround Friday morning.
