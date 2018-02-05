Thunder's Steven Adams: Swipes five steals in loss

Adams finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five steals and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Lakers.

The Thunder fell to their fourth consecutive loss suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Lakers. It was a mixed bag for the stout Kiwi with the five rebounds being his lowest since back on January 7 while his five steals matched his season-high. He has been a pillar of strength for the Thunder this season but will be tested in a tough matchup with the Warriors on Tuesday.