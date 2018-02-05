Thunder's Steven Adams: Swipes five steals in loss
Adams finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five steals and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Lakers.
The Thunder fell to their fourth consecutive loss suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Lakers. It was a mixed bag for the stout Kiwi with the five rebounds being his lowest since back on January 7 while his five steals matched his season-high. He has been a pillar of strength for the Thunder this season but will be tested in a tough matchup with the Warriors on Tuesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Picks up second straight double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 13 points Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Notches double-double against Lakers•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.