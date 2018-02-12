Thunder's Steven Adams: Underwhelms despite absence of star teammates

Adams delivered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.

The big man's final line was somewhat disappointing, considering both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony missed the game with ankle injuries. However, Adams' rebounding total was representative of his typical production in that category, even as his scoring tally was his lowest since Jan. 23. Despite Sunday's downturn the 24-year-old has upped his numbers significantly across the stat sheet this season and retains strong fantasy value in all formats.