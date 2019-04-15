Thunder's Steven Adams: Well-rounded line in Game 1 loss

Adams delivered 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Adams provided a strong stat line despite being outplayed by former teammate Enes Kanter. Adams will enter Tuesday's Game 2 hoping to do a better job of slowing Kanter down and keeping him off the glass while trying to help his team even the series.

