Thunder's Steven Adams: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win
Adams recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Spurs.
Adams earned a team-high minute total, shaking off the ankle injury that forced him to leave Thursday's loss to the Spurs and rendered him questionable heading into the rematch. Adams is a nightly double-double threat, with 18 through 41 appearances, easily putting him on pace to surpass last season's career-best of 28 double-doubles through 76 appearances.
