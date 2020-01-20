Play

Thunder's Steven Adams: Will not return

Adams (ankle) will not return to Monday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams left the game in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle, and the Thunder have since clarified that he'll miss the remainder of the contest. Prior to exiting, Adams played just two minutes, finishing scoreless with a pair of missed free throws. The big man should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Orlando.

More News
Our Latest Stories