Thunder's Steven Adams: Will not return
Adams (ankle) will not return to Monday's game against Houston, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Adams left the game in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle, and the Thunder have since clarified that he'll miss the remainder of the contest. Prior to exiting, Adams played just two minutes, finishing scoreless with a pair of missed free throws. The big man should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Orlando.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...